Comparing of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 3.68 N/A 2.30 19.05 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.61 N/A -1.91 0.00

Demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cambrex Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cambrex Corporation’s current beta is 2.35 and it happens to be 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cambrex Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cambrex Corporation has a -18.33% downside potential and an average target price of $49. Competitively the average target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 110.62% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.7%. About 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.