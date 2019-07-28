Comparing of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

As Biotechnology companies, Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.69 N/A 2.30 19.05 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 10 2.93 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cambrex Corporation and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cambrex Corporation and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation has a 11.82% upside potential and a consensus target price of $49.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.