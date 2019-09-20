Comparing of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$57.5 is Cambrex Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -3.62%. On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 49.98% and its consensus target price is $49. The information presented earlier suggests that Audentes Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has weaker performance than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.