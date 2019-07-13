Comparing of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.71 N/A 2.30 19.05 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.70 N/A -4.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cambrex Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cambrex Corporation has a beta of 2.36 and its 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cambrex Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Cambrex Corporation’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 11.04%. Meanwhile, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 45.63%. The results provided earlier shows that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.