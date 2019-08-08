Comparing of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Since Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 3.68 N/A 2.30 19.05 Agenus Inc. 3 2.56 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and Agenus Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cambrex Corporation and Agenus Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex Corporation’s 2.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 135.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Agenus Inc. has a 1.81 beta and it is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cambrex Corporation and Agenus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cambrex Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -18.33% and an $49 consensus price target. Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 128.31% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Agenus Inc. looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Agenus Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.