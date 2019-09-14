Comparing of Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

We are comparing Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks Corporation 9 1.07 N/A 0.02 600.62 Polar Power Inc. 4 1.25 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cambium Networks Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Polar Power Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Polar Power Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cambium Networks Corporation and Polar Power Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambium Networks Corporation has a consensus price target of $13.38, and a 22.98% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Polar Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% are Cambium Networks Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Polar Power Inc. has 61.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93% Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7%

For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Polar Power Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cambium Networks Corporation beats Polar Power Inc.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.