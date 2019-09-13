Comparing of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) and PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Both Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) and PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 4 0.09 N/A -0.41 0.00 PBF Energy Inc. 29 0.12 N/A 2.75 10.15

Table 1 demonstrates Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and PBF Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) and PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.00% -61.7% -1.5% PBF Energy Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. PBF Energy Inc.’s 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival PBF Energy Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. PBF Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and PBF Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 PBF Energy Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

PBF Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.6 consensus price target and a 27.84% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.7% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of PBF Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are PBF Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.43% 9.15% 38.81% 41.77% -40.38% 110.41% PBF Energy Inc. -1.48% -8.34% -16.7% -21.24% -39.97% -14.51%

For the past year Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has 110.41% stronger performance while PBF Energy Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

PBF Energy Inc. beats Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. It operates in three segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods. The Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. The Oilfield Services segment manufactures and markets drilling fluids, completion fluids, and solids control services to the oil and gas exploration industry. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United State, as well as in other regions of the United States and Canada. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.