Comparing of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.41% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.00% -61.70% -1.50% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.38 2.36 2.66

The potential upside of the competitors is 43.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.43% 9.15% 38.81% 41.77% -40.38% 110.41% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. are 1.3 and 0.8. Competitively, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s rivals have 1.42 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

Risk and Volatility

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s competitors have beta of 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. It operates in three segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods. The Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. The Oilfield Services segment manufactures and markets drilling fluids, completion fluids, and solids control services to the oil and gas exploration industry. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.