Comparing of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Its Peers

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.97% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Callon Petroleum Company has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Callon Petroleum Company and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.30% 5.70% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Callon Petroleum Company and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company N/A 7 8.34 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Callon Petroleum Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Callon Petroleum Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 1 6 2.86 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

Callon Petroleum Company currently has a consensus price target of $10.57, suggesting a potential upside of 64.39%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 78.39%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Callon Petroleum Company’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Callon Petroleum Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Callon Petroleum Company has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.39 and has 2.44 Quick Ratio. Callon Petroleum Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.41 shows that Callon Petroleum Company is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company’s peers’ beta is 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Callon Petroleum Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company’s rivals beat Callon Petroleum Company on 6 of the 6 factors.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.