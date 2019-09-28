Comparing of Calix Inc. (CALX) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 6 10.57 41.29M -0.32 0.00 Maxar Technologies Inc. 8 1.25 59.08M -23.01 0.00

Demonstrates Calix Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Calix Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 681,353,135.31% -13.3% -6.3% Maxar Technologies Inc. 771,279,373.37% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Calix Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s 0.59 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calix Inc. are 1.2 and 0.8. Competitively, Maxar Technologies Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Calix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Calix Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Maxar Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Maxar Technologies Inc. is $12, which is potential 55.64% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Calix Inc. shares and 85.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares. About 3.1% of Calix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46%

For the past year Calix Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Maxar Technologies Inc. beats Calix Inc.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.