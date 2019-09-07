Comparing of Calix Inc. (CALX) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 7 0.79 N/A -0.32 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 6 1.53 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Calix Inc. and Harmonic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Calix Inc. and Harmonic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3% Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.7 shows that Calix Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Harmonic Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calix Inc. Its rival Harmonic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Harmonic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Calix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Calix Inc. and Harmonic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Harmonic Inc.’s potential upside is 21.21% and its average price target is $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calix Inc. and Harmonic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 89.5% respectively. Insiders owned 3.1% of Calix Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of Harmonic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26%

For the past year Calix Inc. had bearish trend while Harmonic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Harmonic Inc. beats Calix Inc.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.