Comparing of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.72 N/A -1.48 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mustang Bio Inc. are 6.3 and 6.3 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. 1.31% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.