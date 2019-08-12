Comparing of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1075.09 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 has Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

A beta of 1.84 shows that Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.15 beta which is 85.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Marker Therapeutics Inc. which has a 22.1 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Roughly 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.