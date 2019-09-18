Comparing of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

We will be comparing the differences between CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. 12 1.05 N/A 0.03 338.18 Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.12 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CalAmp Corp. and Frequency Electronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CalAmp Corp. and Frequency Electronics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2% Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -27.2%

Volatility and Risk

CalAmp Corp.’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Frequency Electronics Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

CalAmp Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Frequency Electronics Inc. are 11.4 and 4.3 respectively. Frequency Electronics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Ratings

CalAmp Corp. and Frequency Electronics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 2 0 2.67 Frequency Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CalAmp Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.93% and an $15 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CalAmp Corp. and Frequency Electronics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 69.2%. About 2.3% of CalAmp Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5% are Frequency Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22% Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10%

For the past year CalAmp Corp. had bearish trend while Frequency Electronics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats Frequency Electronics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.