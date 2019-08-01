Comparing of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. 13 1.05 N/A 0.71 19.04 Acacia Communications Inc. 53 7.40 N/A 0.47 112.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CalAmp Corp. and Acacia Communications Inc. Acacia Communications Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to CalAmp Corp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CalAmp Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CalAmp Corp. and Acacia Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 9% 3.2% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

CalAmp Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CalAmp Corp. and Acacia Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

CalAmp Corp.’s consensus target price is $17.25, while its potential upside is 54.57%. Competitively Acacia Communications Inc. has an average target price of $54.17, with potential downside of -19.35%. The information presented earlier suggests that CalAmp Corp. looks more robust than Acacia Communications Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CalAmp Corp. and Acacia Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82% and 72.1% respectively. CalAmp Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.83%. Competitively, 7.7% are Acacia Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. -0.66% 4.99% -8.56% -32.23% -35.38% 3.46% Acacia Communications Inc. -3.69% -13.25% 21.19% 15.31% 54.6% 39.34%

For the past year CalAmp Corp. has weaker performance than Acacia Communications Inc.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors CalAmp Corp.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.