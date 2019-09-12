Comparing of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

We are comparing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, with potential upside of 380.39%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.5 average price target and a -49.45% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.