Comparing of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 162 -0.81 50.26M -9.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 31,055,363.32% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Sage Therapeutics Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 98.75% respectively. Comparatively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance while Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 67.39% stronger performance.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.