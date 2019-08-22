Comparing of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 34 24.98 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Nektar Therapeutics which has a 14.9 Current Ratio and a 14.8 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50

$12.25 is Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 421.28%. Nektar Therapeutics on the other hand boasts of a $52.25 consensus target price and a 207.71% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Nektar Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.