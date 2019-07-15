Comparing of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

As Biotechnology companies, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 120 9.55 N/A 35.12 3.27

Demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.7 and it happens to be 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, with potential upside of 315.25%. Competitively Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus price target of $191.67, with potential upside of 64.78%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 0%. Insiders held 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.