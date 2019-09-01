Comparing of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

As Biotechnology companies, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.71 N/A -9.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.25, and a 428.02% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 6.5% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.