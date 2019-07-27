Comparing of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 440.56 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Volatility & Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CEL-SCI Corporation has a 1.68 beta and it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, CEL-SCI Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 314.55% for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 8.8% respectively. 3.9% are Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -13.34% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.