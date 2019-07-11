Comparing of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.89 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.7 beta means Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 70.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 360.53% at a $12.25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 68%. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.31% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -13.34% weaker performance while Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 41.65% stronger performance.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.