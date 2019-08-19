Comparing of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 421.28% for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $12.25. Competitively the average target price of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26, which is potential 580.63% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Caladrius Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.