Comparing of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), both competing one another are Resorts & Casinos companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment Corporation 9 0.97 N/A -0.06 0.00 Carnival Corporation 53 1.65 N/A 4.39 12.26

In table 1 we can see Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Carnival Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 0.5% Carnival Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 7.3%

Risk & Volatility

Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Carnival Corporation’s 1.23 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Caesars Entertainment Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Carnival Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Caesars Entertainment Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carnival Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Carnival Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0 5 3 2.38 Carnival Corporation 0 8 5 2.38

The upside potential is 2.25% for Caesars Entertainment Corporation with consensus price target of $12.25. Meanwhile, Carnival Corporation’s consensus price target is $57.31, while its potential upside is 25.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Carnival Corporation looks more robust than Caesars Entertainment Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.27% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 80.2% of Carnival Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Carnival Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caesars Entertainment Corporation 2.91% -2.13% -2.34% 7.87% -26.85% 35.2% Carnival Corporation -0.43% 0.09% -5.71% -8.11% -17.02% 9.11%

For the past year Caesars Entertainment Corporation was more bullish than Carnival Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Carnival Corporation beats Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 12 casinos. It also operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. In addition, the company provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood, and The High Roller, a 550-foot observation wheel. Further, it operates an entertainment production studio in Las Vegas. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the leasing of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & Plc.