Comparing of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 62 9.41 N/A 1.39 49.45 Open Text Corporation 39 4.14 N/A 1.02 39.22

Demonstrates Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Open Text Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Open Text Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cadence Design Systems Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Open Text Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.12. Open Text Corporation on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Open Text Corporation has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Open Text Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s downside potential is -19.91% at a $60.8 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Open Text Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 77.8%. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1% Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Open Text Corporation

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Open Text Corporation.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.