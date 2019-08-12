Comparing of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Since Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 64 8.71 N/A 1.50 49.14 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cadence Design Systems Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Cadence Design Systems Inc. is currently more expensive than Cheetah Mobile Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 2.14 beta and it is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Cheetah Mobile Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Cadence Design Systems Inc. has an average target price of $60.8, and a -13.44% downside potential. Cheetah Mobile Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.35 average target price and a 36.79% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cheetah Mobile Inc. is looking more favorable than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 16.4%. 1.1% are Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. has 69.99% stronger performance while Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.