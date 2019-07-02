Comparing of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) and Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have been rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation 20 4.89 N/A 1.96 10.80 Independent Bank Group Inc. 53 5.87 N/A 4.15 12.66

Table 1 demonstrates Cadence Bancorporation and Independent Bank Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Independent Bank Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Bancorporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cadence Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cadence Bancorporation and Independent Bank Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% Independent Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Cadence Bancorporation and Independent Bank Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 0 2 3.00 Independent Bank Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cadence Bancorporation’s upside potential is 20.66% at a $25 average target price. On the other hand, Independent Bank Group Inc.’s potential upside is 9.85% and its average target price is $61. Based on the data shown earlier, Cadence Bancorporation is looking more favorable than Independent Bank Group Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cadence Bancorporation and Independent Bank Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 53.6%. About 1.4% of Cadence Bancorporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.4% are Independent Bank Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Bancorporation -4.57% 4.3% 5.5% -4.26% -27.95% 25.8% Independent Bank Group Inc. -3.95% -6.45% -7.06% -11.79% -31.35% 14.75%

For the past year Cadence Bancorporation was more bullish than Independent Bank Group Inc.

Summary

Independent Bank Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and residential and commercial real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, long-term care, homeowner's, property and casualty, and key person insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail customers; and business owner, commercial vehicle, property and liability, workers compensation, and specialty liability policies to commercial customers under the Cadence Insurance Services and Cadence Investment Services brands through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers various financial services comprising debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; automated clearing house, lock-box, and remote deposit capture services; international trade finance; and international trade, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 63 full-service and 2 drive-thru branches in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as 78 ATMs and 9 ITMs. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cadence Bancorporation is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorp, LLC.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online banking, mobile banking, eStatements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of January 27, 2017, the company operated 41 banking offices located in the Dallas/North Texas area, Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.