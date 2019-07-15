Comparing of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 4.40 N/A 1.60 16.52 Range Resources Corporation 10 0.47 N/A -7.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Range Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Range Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 32.5% 16.3% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.62 shows that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Range Resources Corporation has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Range Resources Corporation has 0.6 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Range Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Range Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 Range Resources Corporation 1 0 4 2.80

The upside potential is 13.88% for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation with consensus price target of $27.33. Competitively Range Resources Corporation has an average price target of $13.55, with potential upside of 115.76%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Range Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% are Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Range Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 3.05% -3.65% 7.2% 2.93% 13.28% 17.94% Range Resources Corporation -0.73% -6.5% -8.57% -46.33% -35.64% -0.73%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has 17.94% stronger performance while Range Resources Corporation has -0.73% weaker performance.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Range Resources Corporation.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.