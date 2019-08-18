Comparing of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 24 2.97 N/A 1.60 12.01 BP Midstream Partners LP 15 12.85 N/A 1.33 12.02

Table 1 highlights Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BP Midstream Partners LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9% BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7%

Liquidity

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, BP Midstream Partners LP which has a 13.5 Current Ratio and a 13.5 Quick Ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s consensus price target is $26.88, while its potential upside is 63.21%. On the other hand, BP Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 15.80% and its consensus price target is $17. Based on the results shown earlier, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is looking more favorable than BP Midstream Partners LP, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 88.3% respectively. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has -14.27% weaker performance while BP Midstream Partners LP has 3.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors BP Midstream Partners LP beats Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.