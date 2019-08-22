Comparing of Cabot Corporation (CBT) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Since Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Corporation 44 0.67 N/A 3.69 12.11 Ecolab Inc. 185 4.03 N/A 5.34 37.80

Demonstrates Cabot Corporation and Ecolab Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Ecolab Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cabot Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Corporation 0.00% 23.9% 8.5% Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.48 shows that Cabot Corporation is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ecolab Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

Cabot Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Ecolab Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Cabot Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ecolab Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cabot Corporation and Ecolab Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Ecolab Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

Cabot Corporation’s average target price is $40.5, while its potential upside is 4.14%. Competitively Ecolab Inc. has an average target price of $202.57, with potential downside of -2.08%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cabot Corporation seems more appealing than Ecolab Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.5% of Cabot Corporation shares and 88.9% of Ecolab Inc. shares. Cabot Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Ecolab Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15% Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91%

For the past year Cabot Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ecolab Inc.

Summary

Ecolab Inc. beats Cabot Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.