Comparing of Cable One Inc. (CABO) and Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One Inc. 1,265 2.70 5.03M 28.46 42.75 Glowpoint Inc. 1 0.00 3.40M -1.33 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One Inc. 397,782.54% 21.7% 6.9% Glowpoint Inc. 415,647,921.76% -77.8% -68.5%

Cable One Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Glowpoint Inc.’s 0.74 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Cable One Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Glowpoint Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Glowpoint Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cable One Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Glowpoint Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cable One Inc.’s average target price is $1364, while its potential upside is 7.06%.

The shares of both Cable One Inc. and Glowpoint Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Cable One Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.4% of Glowpoint Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cable One Inc. 0.63% 3.04% 16.36% 42.03% 68.63% 48.37% Glowpoint Inc. -4.9% -9.35% -30.67% -25.95% -46.11% -23.02%

For the past year Cable One Inc. had bullish trend while Glowpoint Inc. had bearish trend.

Cable One Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Glowpoint Inc.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Glowpoint, Inc. provides managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration products and services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offer scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enable its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services. The company also provides network services, which offer secure traffic of video, data, and Internet. Its networking solutions comprise Cloud Connect Video, which provides the customerÂ’s office locations with a video network connection to the Glowpoint Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect Converge that offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions for customers who require a converged network; and Cloud Connect Cross Connect, which allows the customer to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to the companyÂ’s data center. In addition, the company offers professional services, including onsite support, or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of a customer; and resells video equipment. It serves Fortune 1000 companies, and small and medium enterprises in various industries through a direct sales force and indirect sales channels. Glowpoint, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.