Comparing of BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) and Its Competitors

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of BWX Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of BWX Technologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BWX Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies Inc. 0.00% 66.50% 12.20% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares BWX Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies Inc. N/A 50 27.28 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

BWX Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.40 2.07 2.50 2.50

BWX Technologies Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $54.75, suggesting a potential downside of -4.00%. The rivals have a potential upside of 46.94%. Based on the data given earlier, BWX Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BWX Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BWX Technologies Inc. 0.96% 4.32% 6.33% 17.35% -15.94% 41.01% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year BWX Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

BWX Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, BWX Technologies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.97 and has 2.15 Quick Ratio. BWX Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BWX Technologies Inc.

Risk & Volatility

BWX Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BWX Technologies Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

BWX Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors BWX Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat BWX Technologies Inc.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses. This segment also converts or downblends high-enriched uranium into low-enriched fuel for use in commercial reactors to generate electricity. The Technical Services segment provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. The Nuclear Energy segment designs, licenses, manufactures, and delivers commercial nuclear steam generators, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other waste. This segment also offers engineering and licensing services for new nuclear plant designs; services for steam generators and balance of plant equipment; and nondestructive examination and tooling/repair solutions for other plant systems and components. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.