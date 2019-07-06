Comparing of Bunge Limited (BG) and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) compete with each other in the Farm Products sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunge Limited 53 0.18 N/A 1.76 30.34 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 42 0.37 N/A 2.91 14.10

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bunge Limited and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bunge Limited. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Bunge Limited is presently more expensive than Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bunge Limited and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunge Limited 0.00% 5.5% 1.4% Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0.00% 8.7% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.89 beta indicates that Bunge Limited is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s 0.96 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bunge Limited are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bunge Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Bunge Limited and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunge Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0 0 2 3.00

Bunge Limited has a 20.70% upside potential and a consensus target price of $68.33. On the other hand, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s potential upside is 21.60% and its consensus target price is $51. Based on the data given earlier, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is looking more favorable than Bunge Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.1% of Bunge Limited shares and 79.8% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares. 3% are Bunge Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bunge Limited -0.32% 1.51% 0.19% -15.81% -25.01% -0.32% Archer-Daniels-Midland Company -3.39% -5.45% -3.35% -15.08% -7.74% 0.02%

For the past year Bunge Limited has -0.32% weaker performance while Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has 0.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company beats Bunge Limited on 9 of the 12 factors.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, sauces, condiments, and seasonings to baked goods companies, snack food producers, restaurant chains, food service distributors, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment produces and sells various wheat flours and bakery mixes; and corn milling products, such as dry-milled corn meals, flours, flaking and brewer's grits, soy-fortified corn meals, corn-soy blend products, and other products, as well as sells rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; trades in and merchandises sugar; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment produces, blends, and distributes nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers consisting of phosphate-based liquid and solid nitrogen fertilizers; single super phosphate; and ammonia, urea, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, UAN, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride products. Bunge Limited was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. Its Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour. The companyÂ’s Corn Processing segment provides sweeteners, starch, syrup, glucose, and dextrose; bio products; alcohol, amino acids, and other food and animal feed ingredients; and ethyl alcohol. This segment also offers corn gluten feed and meal, and distillersÂ’ grains; vegetable oil and protein meal; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; citric acids and glycols; glucose and native starch; and contract and private label pet treats and foods, and specialty ingredients. Its Oilseeds Processing segment processes soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial products industries; crude vegetable and salad oils; margarine, shortening, and other food products; partially refined oils; oilseed protein meals; peanuts, tree nuts, and peanut-derived ingredients; cottonseed flour for the pharmaceutical industry; cotton cellulose pulp for the chemical, paper, and filter markets; and agricultural commodity raw materials. The companyÂ’s Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients segment provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, natural health and nutrition products, and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; soy proteins, oils, and gluten-free ingredients; natural extracts and compounds; and gluten-free and high-protein pastas. The company also engages in the futures commission and insurance activities. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.