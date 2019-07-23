Comparing of Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

We are comparing Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners L.P. 36 1.68 N/A -0.37 0.00 Green Plains Partners LP 15 3.45 N/A 1.82 8.35

Table 1 demonstrates Buckeye Partners L.P. and Green Plains Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.00% -9.5% -4.2% Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -86.7% 64.4%

Volatility & Risk

Buckeye Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Competitively, Green Plains Partners LP’s 53.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

Buckeye Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Green Plains Partners LP are 2 and 2 respectively. Green Plains Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Buckeye Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Buckeye Partners L.P. and Green Plains Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 4 1 2.20 Green Plains Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

Buckeye Partners L.P. has a -4.92% downside potential and a consensus target price of $39.4. Meanwhile, Green Plains Partners LP’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 18.88%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Green Plains Partners LP is looking more favorable than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Buckeye Partners L.P. and Green Plains Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.6% and 29.4%. 0.5% are Buckeye Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Green Plains Partners LP has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Buckeye Partners L.P. 25.15% 23.49% 29.21% 28.97% 3.98% 44.19% Green Plains Partners LP 1.03% -4.31% -1.2% 1.77% -9.97% 12.12%

For the past year Buckeye Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Green Plains Partners LP

Summary

Green Plains Partners LP beats on 6 of the 10 factors Buckeye Partners L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.