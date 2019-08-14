Comparing of BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Both BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.25 N/A -1.11 0.00 Shopify Inc. 252 30.61 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.83 shows that BSQUARE Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Shopify Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BSQUARE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Shopify Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 12.6 Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BSQUARE Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BSQUARE Corporation and Shopify Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

Shopify Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $320.37 consensus price target and a -9.19% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares and 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares. About 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend while Shopify Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.