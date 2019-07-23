Comparing of BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.23 N/A -1.08 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 156 8.77 N/A 1.49 103.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BSQUARE Corporation and salesforce.com inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

BSQUARE Corporation is 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.89. salesforce.com inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation. Its rival salesforce.com inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. BSQUARE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BSQUARE Corporation and salesforce.com inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93

On the other hand, salesforce.com inc.’s potential upside is 15.80% and its average price target is $182.61.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BSQUARE Corporation and salesforce.com inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.7% and 84.5%. About 0.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, salesforce.com inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58% salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation has -2.58% weaker performance while salesforce.com inc. has 13.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors salesforce.com inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.