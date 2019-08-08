Comparing of BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

As Application Software businesses, BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.24 N/A -1.11 0.00 RealPage Inc. 60 6.48 N/A 0.37 167.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BSQUARE Corporation and RealPage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BSQUARE Corporation and RealPage Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.83 beta means BSQUARE Corporation’s volatility is 83.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. RealPage Inc. on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BSQUARE Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RealPage Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. BSQUARE Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BSQUARE Corporation and RealPage Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the average target price of RealPage Inc. is $68, which is potential 13.67% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares and 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares. 4.9% are BSQUARE Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.5% of RealPage Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend while RealPage Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors RealPage Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.