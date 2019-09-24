Comparing of BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.26 N/A -1.11 0.00 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 5 0.57 N/A -138.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BSQUARE Corporation and Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BSQUARE Corporation and Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200%

Risk and Volatility

BSQUARE Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.83. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation. Its rival Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. BSQUARE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BSQUARE Corporation and Bridgeline Digital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 0.7%. About 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Summary

BSQUARE Corporation beats Bridgeline Digital Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.