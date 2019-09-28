Comparing of BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

We are comparing BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 1 0.00 9.60M -1.11 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 48 26.91 13.87M -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates BSQUARE Corporation and Arco Platform Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 758,833,293.81% -67.8% -40.3% Arco Platform Limited 29,187,710.44% -10.3% -8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Arco Platform Limited’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is 11.7. Arco Platform Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BSQUARE Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

BSQUARE Corporation and Arco Platform Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Arco Platform Limited is $52, which is potential 7.93% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Arco Platform Limited are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are BSQUARE Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation has -18.71% weaker performance while Arco Platform Limited has 99.55% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Arco Platform Limited beats BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.