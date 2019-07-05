Comparing of BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.23 N/A -1.08 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 79 17.06 N/A 0.55 170.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BSQUARE Corporation and AppFolio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

BSQUARE Corporation is 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.89. AppFolio Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor AppFolio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. BSQUARE Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BSQUARE Corporation and AppFolio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

AppFolio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61.33 consensus price target and a -40.50% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.7% of BSQUARE Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.5% of AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BSQUARE Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.34% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58% AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation has -2.58% weaker performance while AppFolio Inc. has 57.48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors AppFolio Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.