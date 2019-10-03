Comparing of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

This is a contrast between Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 36 1.70 19.80M 2.88 12.89 Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 15 0.00 18.46M 1.29 12.30

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 55,727,554.18% 11.4% 1.4% Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 122,657,807.31% 9.8% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.69 beta means Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s volatility is 31.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares and 73.3% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. shares. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 3.1% are Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79% Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 1.92% 3.38% 6.7% 7.57% -8.08% 20.42%

For the past year Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.