Comparing of BRP Inc. (DOOO) and Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) and Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) are two firms in the Recreational Vehicles that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.86 18.96 Polaris Industries Inc. 88 0.73 N/A 5.18 18.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BRP Inc. and Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Industries Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BRP Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Polaris Industries Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has BRP Inc. and Polaris Industries Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Polaris Industries Inc. 0.00% 36% 7.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BRP Inc. and Polaris Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Polaris Industries Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

On the other hand, Polaris Industries Inc.’s potential upside is 40.11% and its consensus target price is $113.14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BRP Inc. and Polaris Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81.1% respectively. Comparatively, Polaris Industries Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BRP Inc. -0.59% -1.15% 14.81% 21.79% -13.34% 36.18% Polaris Industries Inc. -0.37% 4.98% -3.35% 11.93% -8.74% 23.46%

For the past year BRP Inc. was more bullish than Polaris Industries Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Polaris Industries Inc. beats BRP Inc.

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names. The company also provides parts, accessories, and clothing, as well as other services. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. The company provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles. It also produces or supplies various replacement parts and accessories consisting of winches, bumpers/brush guards, plows, racks, wheels, mowers, tires, lighting and audio systems, pull-behinds, cabs systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oils for ORVs; covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oils, and lubricants for snowmobiles; and saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oils, and various chrome accessories for motorcycles. In addition, the company sells recreational apparel, such as helmets, jackets, pants, hats, goggles, gloves, boots, bibs, and leathers through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as through online. Polaris Industries Inc. markets its products under the GEM, Goupil, Aixam, Taylor-Dunn, Klim, Timbersled, Indian Motorcycle, and kolpin brands, as well as under the BRUTUS, RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RIDE COMMAND, Pro Armor, AXYS, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, and Slingshot names. Further, it manufactures, distributes, retails, and installs aftermarket parts and accessories for light trucks, jeeps, sport-utility vehicles, and other four-wheel drive vehicles under the Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, and G2 Axle & Gear brands through its stores, call centers, and e-commerce sites. Polaris Industries Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.