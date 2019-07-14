Comparing of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) and HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.48 N/A 1.07 14.04 HMN Financial Inc. 21 2.71 N/A 1.78 12.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brookline Bancorp Inc. and HMN Financial Inc. HMN Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Brookline Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than HMN Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brookline Bancorp Inc. and HMN Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2% HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Brookline Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. HMN Financial Inc.’s 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.18 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares and 50.2% of HMN Financial Inc. shares. 0.8% are Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% are HMN Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -2.71% 1.82% -4.44% 0.87% -11.35% 9.04% HMN Financial Inc. -0.89% -0.89% 11.61% 5.97% 17.46% 13.15%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than HMN Financial Inc.

Summary

HMN Financial Inc. beats Brookline Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.