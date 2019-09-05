Comparing of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. N/A 33 96.11 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.60 1.75 2.43

The competitors have a potential upside of 17.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. -1.62% 2.72% 14.32% 23.32% 18.71% 38.42% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.