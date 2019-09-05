Comparing of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.74%
|8.97%
|2.89%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|N/A
|33
|96.11
|Industry Average
|263.32M
|4.59B
|44.92
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.67
|1.60
|1.75
|2.43
The competitors have a potential upside of 17.70%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|-1.62%
|2.72%
|14.32%
|23.32%
|18.71%
|38.42%
|Industry Average
|1.40%
|5.61%
|8.06%
|15.17%
|17.44%
|19.89%
For the past year Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was more bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.