Comparing of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPRAP) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

As REIT – Retail businesses, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|25
|0.00
|65.02M
|41.36
|0.61
|KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
|19
|0.70
|29.62M
|1.55
|12.89
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|255,280,722.42%
|0%
|0%
|KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
|152,444,673.19%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 30.35% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares and 98.6% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|-0.08%
|0.68%
|-0.16%
|8.47%
|0%
|13.65%
|KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.3%
|0.2%
|-0.55%
|-1.33%
|-2.81%
|4.6%
For the past year Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
Summary
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
