Comparing of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) and Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Both Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) and Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) are each other’s competitor in the Property Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.77 N/A 1.89 13.60 Tejon Ranch Co. 17 10.35 N/A 0.11 165.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and Tejon Ranch Co. Tejon Ranch Co. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Brookfield Property Partners L.P. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Tejon Ranch Co.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) and Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Tejon Ranch Co. 0.00% 0.7% 0.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.31% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Tejon Ranch Co. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 16% are Tejon Ranch Co.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.08% 2.43% 2.32% 0% 0% 4.26% Tejon Ranch Co. 4.28% 5.83% 6.01% -0.7% -21.05% 11.76%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Tejon Ranch Co.

Summary

Tejon Ranch Co. beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. Its activities also include communications leases and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, 1 motel, an antique shop, and the United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment consists of oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement, and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,649 acres, almonds in 1,683 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. This segment also manages farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and periodically leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services, such as grazing leases and filming. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.