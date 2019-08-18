Comparing of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)

We are comparing Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.77 N/A 1.89 13.60 Leju Holdings Limited 2 0.40 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and Leju Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Leju Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.5% -1.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and Leju Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.31% and 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.68% of Leju Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.08% 2.43% 2.32% 0% 0% 4.26% Leju Holdings Limited -1.61% -10.95% -33.33% -22.3% -24.69% -12.86%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Leju Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. beats Leju Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com. The company also sells advertising on sina.com, a new residential property and home furnishing Website operated by the company, as well as acts as an advertising agent for sina.com and other non-real estate Websites. In addition, it provides fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and free services to individual property sellers. Further, the company operates through the WEIBO microblog; Weixin social communication platform; and various mobile applications, such as Leju Home Purchase, Leju Er Shou Fang, Fang Niu Jia, and Qianggongzhang Renovation. It sells its products through direct sales force and third party advertising agencies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Leju Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of E-House (China) Holdings Limited.