Comparing of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Since Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.91 N/A 1.92 13.07 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 21 3.81 N/A 1.02 20.88

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Brookfield Property Partners L.P. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.31% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares and 87.7% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.1% are Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.24% -0.16% 0% 0% 0% 2.03% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. -2.56% -3.23% 3.05% 9.92% 7.2% 17.12%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property, including 25,943 multifamily rental units. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.