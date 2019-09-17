Comparing of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) and Its Rivals

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) is a company in the Property Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.31% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.06% of all Property Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 10.95% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. N/A 25 13.60 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.80 2.67

The potential upside of the competitors is 156.12%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.08% 2.43% 2.32% 0% 0% 4.26% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s competitors.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s competitors beat Brookfield Property Partners L.P.