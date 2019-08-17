Comparing of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

This is a contrast between Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.60
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Demonstrates Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 16.26%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 4 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
