Comparing of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

This is a contrast between Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.60 N/A 0.75 19.49

Demonstrates Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 16.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 4 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.